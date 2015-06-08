MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 3.0 CLK280 Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 3.0 CLK280 Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, AMG EXHAUST, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - AMG 18in 5 Spoke, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm. 4 seats, 5,490 p/x welcome
Roadstar Automobile
CV79EL, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
