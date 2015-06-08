loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 3.0 CLK280 Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 3.0 CLK280 Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, AMG EXHAUST, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - AMG 18in 5 Spoke, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm. 4 seats, 5,490 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    404298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
£5,490

Roadstar Automobile
CV79EL, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

