MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 3.0 CLK280 Avantgarde 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 3.0 CLK280 Avantgarde 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Silver

CUBANITE SILVER METALLIC, GREAT SPEC, FULL SERVICE HISTORY. OVER 7000'S WORTH OF EXTRA'S., Upgrades - Cockpit Management/Nav.DisplayCOMAND, Leather Upholstery, Sports Package, Metallic Paint, Parktronic System (PTS), Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Telephone Pre-wiring/Hands Free Facility/Aerial, CD Changer in Glove Compartment-6Disc, Heated Front Seats, Cupholder Front, 1 owner, Next MOT due 01/09/2018, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (17in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise control, Leather seats, Immobiliser, Parking aid, Power steering, Traction control, Satellite navigation. 4 seats, We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 5,995

  • Ad ID
    414992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
