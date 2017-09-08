loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 280 Sport Tip Auto Red Leather, Sat-Nav

£4,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 280 Sport Tip Auto Red Leather, Sat-Nav Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Navigation System, Leather Heated Sports Seats with Memory, 18" AMG Alloys, Park Assist (front/rear), Electric Folding Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Cruise Control, Alarm & Immobiliser. Super looking V6 Coupe for under

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
KC 2000 Ltd
PE317PF, Norfolk
United Kingdom

