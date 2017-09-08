MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 280 Sport Tip Auto Red Leather, Sat-Nav

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 280 Sport Tip Auto Red Leather, Sat-Nav Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: SILVER
Navigation System, Leather Heated Sports Seats with Memory, 18" AMG Alloys, Park Assist (front/rear), Electric Folding Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Cruise Control, Alarm & Immobiliser. Super looking V6 Coupe for under
KC 2000 Ltd
PE317PF, Norfolk
United Kingdom
