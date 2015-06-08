MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 220 CDi Sport Tip Auto FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 220 CDi Sport Tip Auto FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: BLACK
Here we have for sale this lovely looking Mercedes CLK 220 CDi Sport Tip Auto Finished in Met Black Paddle Shift Control on Steering Wheel Full Leather Interior Retractable Door Mirrors Air Con Climate Control AMG Alloys with all good Tyres Cruise Control Front Fog Lights CD Changer Auto Lights Electric Windows x4 Remote Central Locking Front And Rear Parking Censors Computer Last Serviced At 62,000 Miles Excellent Condition Throughout Any Trial Visit My Website For More Quality Cars At CDA CAR SALES.CO.UK Tel 07984 864053 Finance Available
CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2015