loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 220 CDi Sport Tip Auto FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 220 CDi Sport Tip Auto FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Here we have for sale this lovely looking Mercedes CLK 220 CDi Sport Tip Auto Finished in Met Black Paddle Shift Control on Steering Wheel Full Leather Interior Retractable Door Mirrors Air Con Climate Control AMG Alloys with all good Tyres Cruise Control Front Fog Lights CD Changer Auto Lights Electric Windows x4 Remote Central Locking Front And Rear Parking Censors Computer Last Serviced At 62,000 Miles Excellent Condition Throughout Any Trial Visit My Website For More Quality Cars At CDA CAR SALES.CO.UK Tel 07984 864053 Finance Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420725
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2148
  • Engine Model
    2148
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,790

CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!