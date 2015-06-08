loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 220 CDi Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 220 CDi Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 142000 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

MOT 20/10/2018, 8 SERVICE STAMPS, LAST SERVICED AT 138,771 ON 13/04/2017, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL POWERFUL DRIVE WITH SMOOTH GEAR CHANGES, DO NOT BE PUT OFF BY THE MILES AS IT DRIVES BEAUTIFUL, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 4 seats, Silver, This CLK220 Looks & Drives Good backed with Service History & a LONG MOT, Any Inspection Welcome, First to See & Drive will Buy, Warranted Mileage, Car Data Checked, Hpi Clear, ALL MAJOR DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, Call Anytime, P/X Considered, Ring before travelling, IF NO ANSWER ON LANDLINE RING MOBILE ON 07450 780445 FOR MORE QUALITY USED CARS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ON WWW.QSCARS.CO.UK,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419755
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    142000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2148
  • Engine Model
    2148
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,695

QS Cars
Doncaster, DN48DP, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!