MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 220 CDi Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

MOT 20/10/2018, 8 SERVICE STAMPS, LAST SERVICED AT 138,771 ON 13/04/2017, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL POWERFUL DRIVE WITH SMOOTH GEAR CHANGES, DO NOT BE PUT OFF BY THE MILES AS IT DRIVES BEAUTIFUL, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 4 seats, Silver, This CLK220 Looks & Drives Good backed with Service History & a LONG MOT, Any Inspection Welcome, First to See & Drive will Buy, Warranted Mileage, Car Data Checked, Hpi Clear, ALL MAJOR DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, Call Anytime, P/X Considered, Ring before travelling, IF NO ANSWER ON LANDLINE RING MOBILE ON 07450 780445 FOR MORE QUALITY USED CARS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ON WWW.QSCARS.CO.UK,