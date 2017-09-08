loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 220 CDi Avantgarde

£5,595
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 220 CDi Avantgarde Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 87427 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Good clean Car Selling on behalf of customer please call 01603 870470 for further details

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87427 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2148
  • Engine Model
    2148
Bridge Garage Car Sales
Norwich, NR104RZ, Norfolk
United Kingdom

