MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 200K Avantgarde Tip Auto

£6,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 200K Avantgarde Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic Black Leather Interior

Accessories

FULL 4 SEATER CONVERTIBLE WITH FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, FULLY CLOSING ELECTRIC ROOF, FULL , MERCEDES SERVICE HISTORY (7 STAMPS), Fully Electric Folding Roof, Full Leather Interior, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Auto Activation Headlights, Rain Sensor Wipers, Power-Assisted Steering, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric Folding Mirrors, Remote central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Height Adjustable Seats, Lumbar support, Front & Rear Headrests, Front & Rear Armrests, Full Set Of Carpet Mats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Screen, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD)., Etc. Immaculate Condition Throughout Bargain. FINANCE AVAILABLE. 020 8641 6455 / 07850955806. Follow us on Twitter @JA_Autos, Find us on Facebook. See our 140+ REVIEWS on INDEPENDENT Review site www.carbuyingadvisor.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
J A Autos Ltd
Sutton, SM12UE, Surrey
United Kingdom

