MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 200K Avantgarde 2dr Tip Auto

We are a small family dealership in the Dartford area of London specialising in automatic vehicles-2006-06-Mercedes CLK 200 Kompressor Avantgarde Convertible-2 Previous Owners-110,000 Mls-FSH-Mot Sept 2018-We supplied this vehicle in 2008 and the lady has now bought another Mercedes from us- We delivered the new car and drove this very nice Avantgarde back-A well looked after vehicle and it shows--No clanks/clunks/moans or groans-FSH--Exterior is in beautiful condition in Sand metallic-Interior is even nicer--Older driver-No Kids/dogs/non smokers-Tyres/alloys all good with no sign of uneven wear-Paintwork nice and bright-Fitted with-Parking sensors-H/S-C/C--C/D-A/C-P/S-E/W-C/L-Alarm-All in all a very honest unabused example of a reliable fun automatic diesel-Came with-V5-Old and new MOT's-Service book-All cards accepted-.All vehicles come with warranty and clear HPI certificate-250 Cars at our undercover depot-DA8-1QL-Europa Business Park-Unit 17-