MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.7 CLK270 CDI AVANTGARDE 2d AUTO 170 BHP

£3,500
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.7 CLK270 CDI AVANTGARDE 2d AUTO 170 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103189 Engine Size: 2685 Ext Color: BLUE

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side , Alarm , Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette, Leather Interior, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Speakers - Seven, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Telephone

  • Ad ID
    313964
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103189 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2685
  • Engine Model
    2685
Gouldings Car Sales (North Hykeham)
LN69AT, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

