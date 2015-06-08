loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde Cabriolet 2d 2597cc auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde Cabriolet 2d 2597cc auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 2597 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420254
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2597
  • Engine Model
    2597
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,995

Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!