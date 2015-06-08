MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde Cabriolet 2d 2597cc auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde Cabriolet 2d 2597cc auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 2597 Ext Color: Silver
Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment
Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2015