MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 111000 Engine Size: 2597 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic Blue, Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, Electric Passenger Seat with Memory, Alloy Wheels - 5 Spoke With Sports Suspension, Heated Front Seats, Next MOT due 04/09/2018, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning. 4 seats, Open 7 days a week. 50 plus more in stock at www.fernsidemotor.co.uk see our website, 3,990
Fernside Motor Company
Croydon, CR03AB, Surrey
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2015