MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.6 CLK240 Avantgarde 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 111000 Engine Size: 2597 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, Electric Passenger Seat with Memory, Alloy Wheels - 5 Spoke With Sports Suspension, Heated Front Seats, Next MOT due 04/09/2018, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning. 4 seats, Open 7 days a week. 50 plus more in stock at www.fernsidemotor.co.uk see our website, 3,990

  • Ad ID
    407040
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    111000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2597
  • Engine Model
    2597
£3,990

Fernside Motor Company
Croydon, CR03AB, Surrey
United Kingdom

