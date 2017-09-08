MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.1 CLK220 CDI Sport 2dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Silver, *Family Run RAC Partner Used Car Supermarket, Hundreds Of Quality Used Cars On Site* RAC Used Car Award Nominee In 2016, We Are An RAC Partner, FCA Finance Approved And We Pride Ourselves On Our Professionalism, 5* Reviews With Excellent Customer Service - Our Motto ''Always Put The Customer First''., 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (18in), AMG Styling pack, AMG Alloys/Excellent tyres all round, Park sensors, Comprehensive 8stamp service history, 2private owners, Lady owner since 2011-6yrs. 4 seats, **Up to 250 Cars In Stock/Choice of 7MERC'S** **Buy With Confidence From An RAC Partner/RAC Used Car Award Nominee/Family Run Used Car Dealership/FCA Approved Finance Packages Available/Full On Site RAC Workshop Facilities Available To All Customers/Warranty Packages Vary Per Deal** **Mot/Engine Service will be done before purchase** Gorgeous example of this Executive Spec Merc CLK220 CDI Sport AMG Spec, Auto Gearbox, Silver Metallic, only 2private owners from new, Lady owner since 2011. Genuine 74513 miles with a Comprehensive 8stamp Service History: 6859, 17624, 30206, 39118, 50303, 60311, 67601 then our prep/service, Mot History: 26579, 39118, 50303, 60311, 67601, black leather seating, cruise/mfsw, cd stereo, AMG exterior styling pack, Mint AMG Alloys/excellent tyres all round, fogs, parking sensors, fogs. Dealer Facilities, Indoor Viewing. Cracking example of this Lady owner/Popular Merc CLK220 CDI Sport auto with Genuine Mileage and comes with an Excellent 8stamp Service History Portfolio. NWAB Your Local Car Supermarket: We Are A Reputable Dealer Who Always Puts The Customer First. BB2 2HP. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur/check with Sales., **Up To 250 Quality Used Cars From An RAC PARTNER DEALER Who Delivers Excellence Every Single Time**, 6,000