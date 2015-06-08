loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.1 CLK220 CDI Avantgarde 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.1 CLK220 CDI Avantgarde 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89878 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, At Ridgway Cars we take the stress out of used car buying.This means we offer outstanding customer service in a relaxed & friendly environment.All of our cars have been subject to a 104 point check. This is an outstanding example of the super smooth mercedes clk coupe with the effortless cdi engine., Upgrades - 5 speed automatic transmission, Metallic Paint, Cupholder Front, half leather gothenburg black interior, 3 owners, Next MOT due 19/07/2018, Last serviced on 28/11/2017 at 89,842 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm. 4 seats, Viewing by appointment only. Finance & part exchange welcome. Ridgway Cars Ltd is a small family run business. Call for a friendly chat about this vehicle we will be happy to help. Opportunity to buy an extended warranty at excellent prices. Finance available at great monthly prices. Call/ text/ email us today : ) Nationwide delivery 99!, 3,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    404296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89878 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2148
  • Engine Model
    2148
£3,995

Ridgway Car Sales Ltd
Romsey, SO510EZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

