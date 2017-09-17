MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 2.1 CLK220 CDI AUTO AVANTGARDE 2d 148 BHP great spec and diesel

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 2.1 CLK220 CDI AUTO AVANTGARDE 2d 148 BHP great spec and diesel Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99841 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: BLACK
arrived here at watson cars this is a Stylish Mercedes CLK 220 Coupe Automatic Avantgarde Diesel 6spd auto , This is a lovely Spec & Colour Combination, looks smart in metallic Black , in super condition inside and out and drives so smoothly , we have 2 keys , a brand new MOT ,it is HPI Clear with all of the book packs , full service history ,well cared for and taken locally in part exchange !! , with Full Black Leather Heated seats with electric lumber and seat controls , Auto lights, park assistance front & Rear , Auto lights & Wipers , Cruise control , Paddle shift on steering wheel , bluetooth , smart looking alloys , power fold mirrors and Climate control to name a few items of this superb Avantgarde Spec , please call 01403783399 for more information and to arrange a viewing / test drive ...thank you ..............!! CALL 01403 783399 FOR ASSISTANCE ...We have been selected as an RAC APPROVED DEALER with all vehicles meeting their strict criteria. All Major Debit/Credit Cards Accepted. Excellent Finance and RAC Warranty Packages. Part Exchanges Up or Down Welcome. All Cars HPI Checked. TO VIEW a FULL 360 HD VIDEO OF THIS CAR GO TO WWW.WATSONCARS.CO.UK We are a friendly, family business with no hard sales. All Cars are handpicked. We work on Quality not quantity.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Extra Storage, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Seats, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Multi-Contour Backrest with Seat Squab Adjuster, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Sun Visor, Tinted Glass, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth
Watson Cars
Billingshurst, RH149AL, West Sussex
United Kingdom
