MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 1.8 CLK200 Kompressor Sport 2dr

Accessories

Silver, APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE, ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE-DECISION IN 60 s, Full Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Full Service History, Serviced At 9k, 18k, 24k, 26k, 29k, 30k, 32k, 37k, 49k, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, 3 months warranty, 3 owners, Next MOT due 20/07/2018, Last serviced on 20/06/2017 at 49,868 miles, Full service history, Full Leather Interior, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Air Condition, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (18in), Rain Sensor, Space Saver Spare Tyre, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Speed Limiter, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Alarm, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Traction Control System, Automatic Headlights, Electric Mirrors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Heated Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Airbags, ABS, Radio, CD Player, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Armrest, Air vents To Rear Seats, Immobiliser, Outside Temperature Indicator, Folding Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Column, Rear Spoiler, Locking Wheel Nut. 4 seats, HPI Clear, All Our Cars Are Pre Delivery Inspected and Come With a 128 Point Mechanical Check for Your Peace of Mind, Same Day Finance Available With Rates Starting As Low As 6%, PX Welcome, Driveaway Insurance Available, All Cards Taken, Warranty Up to 3 Years Available, We Are Located 1 Mile Away From Junction 2 on M25, 2 Miles Away From Bluewater Shopping Center, For More Pictures Visit www.prestigemotorskent.co.uk. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENTS PREFERABLY., 7,000