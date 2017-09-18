loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 1.8 CLK200 Kompressor Avantgarde Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual (214 g/km, 163 bh

£2,690
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 1.8 CLK200 Kompressor Avantgarde Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual (214 g/km, 163 bh Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black

Black, CLEAN IN AND OUT , COMES WITH WARRANTY , ONE YEAR FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER , FULL SERVICE HISTORY , MOT 09/2018, TWO KEYS , P/X WELCOME , DELIVERY AND DRUVEWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE ON AN AFFORDABLE COST, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio). 4 seats, 0% DEPOSIT ON FINANCE,OVER 140 CARS ON SITE,WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT&CREDIT CARDS, 2,690

  • Ad ID
    330680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
3x Motors
Dunstable, LU61BH, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

