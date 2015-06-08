loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 1.8 CLK200 Kompressor Avantgarde 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 1.8 CLK200 Kompressor Avantgarde 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black

Black, 3 months warranty, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Glass (All Round), Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 4 seats, ALL CARS ARE INSPECTED/SERVICED VALETED AND CARRY A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY.UK WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, 7,200

  • Ad ID
    404167
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

£7,200

J R of Ashford
TW153AE, Middlesex
United Kingdom

