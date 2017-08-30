car description

Offered for sale is a 5,439ccL 2003 Mercedes Benz CLK 55 AMG automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 110/135. Further details to follow. Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-benz-clk-55-amg.