Mercedes-Benz > CL500

car description

Mercedes CL500 with factory fitted AMG body kit with AMG alloys wheels 7G transmission Face Lift Model

This car cost just over £90k new! 103k with service history,







Metallic Silver with matching leather interior ;



2004 model so all face-lift features

• Keyless Go, a smart key entry and startup system.

• 7-G Transmission

• Widescreen Sat Nav

• Telephone

• Clear front lenses

• Revised rear lights

• Double glazed with comfort glass

• Wood and leather steering wheel

• Cruise control

• Power fold mirrors

• Rain-sensing windshield wipers.

• Light sensors to turn the headlights on and off automatically, depending on lighting circumstances. The instrument display and the COMAND screen's backlight and colour also adjust automatically depending on the ambient light situation.

• Parktronic visual and audible parking aid, with sensors in the front and rear bumpers.

• Automatically heated exterior mirrors.

• Fully automatic climate control system with pollen and charcoal filters and optional separate rear-seat climate controls.

• COMAND system combines the controls for audio systems, the television, the navigation and the telephone. COMAND based cars offer higher quality audio

• BOSE surround sound system fitted

• Summer Open/Close - Ability to open and close all four windows and the sunroof at the same time upon entry and/or exit from the vehicle.

• Self-closing doors.

• Electrically adjustable seats with memory as well as steering wheel.

• Easy entry/exit function.

• Auto-dimming interior and driver's side exterior rear view mirrors

• bi-xenon headlamps

• Linguatronic voice recognition system which can be used to control the audio system, navigation system, and a cellular telephone through voice commands.





Owned now for approx 4 years and in that time I have had suspension pump work, brakes etc etc so runs prefect with no warnings on dashboard, bodywork is in excellent condition, please only genuine inquiries and no overseas shipping to your uncle or scamming with paypal, cheques etc.



View in West London