car description

Variant name:AMG Coupe AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: CL 65 2dr Bi-Turbo V12 Very Rare example of a Face lift Coupe that would have listed at £150000 when new Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Mercedes-Benz CL 65 V12 2dr Bi-Turbo a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 delivering 612bhp at 4800rpm and a vast 737lb ft of torque at 2000rpm. finished in Iridium Silver with complementing Diamond Quilted Black Leather Upholstery, Grey Alcantara Headlining and Dark Wood Veneered Interior Inlays. This outstanding example comes with a fantastic specification to include, AMG body styling, AMG door sills, AMG front grille with two chrome louvres, 20" Diamond Faced AMG Alloy Wheels, Electric Sunroof, Soft Close Doors, Night Vision, Distronic Plus Radar assist Cruise Control, Comand Satellite Navigation, Multi Function Wood and Leather Steering wheel with Electric Steering Colum, Dual Climate Control, ipod Connection with Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, Heated and Ventilated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory. Keyless Entry and Start, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, AMG Mats and much more. Serviced at 7866 Miles at Mercedes Leicester, 23136 miles, and 31684 miles at Mercedes Peterborough, 38105 miles at Mercedes Lincoln, 43387 miles and 47730 miles at Mercedes Hertford and to be serviced again by ourselves before delivery. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.