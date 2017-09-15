MERCEDES-BENZ CL GT S Premium 2dr Auto

Accessories

AMG instrument cluster with red dials, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Collision prevention assist plus, COMAND HDD navigation with CD/DVD/Radio, media interface, linguatronic, 10GB music register, SD card slot + online, Contactless boot opening, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, PAS, Rear parking sensors and rear view camera, Service indicator (ASSYST), 2 USB ports, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted remote controls, Adaptive brake lights, AMG Performance exhaust, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, Green tinted glass, Heated rear window with timer, LED Headlights, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Retractable rear spoiler, 2 cupholders in front centre console, Ambient interior lighting, AMG aluminium gear shift paddles, AMG door sill panels in brushed stainless steel, AMG floor mats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Black fabric rooflining, Easy-pack load securing kit, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Heated front seats, Illuminated door sills, Integrated front head restraints, Load compartment cover, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Storage and 12V socket in front centre console, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Thermotronic automatic climate control, Memory pack - AMG GT, Mirror pack - AMG GT, ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive brake system, AMG brake calipers in red, Auto hold function, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic parking brake, ESP with ASR, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Passenger knee airbag, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Keyless Go access/ignition system, Remote central locking, AMG Ride Control sports suspension with adjustable damping system, Electronic differential lock, Tyre inflation kit,Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt GT S Premium 2dr Auto