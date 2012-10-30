Mercedes-Benz CL Class

car description

Parking Camera, Keyless Entry, Satellite Navigation, Night View, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth, DTV Tuner, Harman Kardon, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Memory Seats, Adaptive Headlamps, DAB Radio, Easy Entry/Exit, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Main Beam Assist, Powered Tailgate, Spare Tyre, Start/Stop, Adaptive Brake Lights, Full main dealer service history Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG Coupe 5.5 V8 BiTurbo 7G-Tronic Plus Automatic registered November 2011 finished in Obsidian Black with Full Black Passion Exclusive Leather interior and High Gloss Black Ash Wood trim, New Premium Tyres all round, Night View Assist, Keyless Entry and Go, DTV Tuner, Electric Dynamic Comfort Heated and Ventilated Front Multifunction Contour Memory Seats, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Audio, 20 Inch 5 Twin Spoke AMG Design Alloys, Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Washers and Adaptive Intelligent Main Beam Assist, Electric Glass Sunroof, Powered Tailgate, Acoustic Locking Feedback, Easy Entry with Electrically Adjustable Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Designo Anthracite Suedecloth Headlining, Powerfold Heated Door Mirrors, DAB Radio, COMAND with Splitview Screen, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, HDD Music Register, Electric Rear Windscreen Roller Blind, Interior Lighting Package, Powered Rear Headrests, ECO Start/Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Adaptive Brake Lights, Full Mercedes-Benz Service History at Weybridge on 30/10/12 at 3,436; 04/12/13 at 6,537 and 10/11/14 at 10,921; Basingstoke on 12/01/16 at 15,302 and Fresh Service at Mercedes-Benz Chichester. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.