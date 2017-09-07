loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ CL CL 500 Coupe RHD Auto

Compare this car
£24,989
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: CL 500 Coupe RHD Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21360 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: designo graphite

Accessories

Reversing camera with guidance lines,DISTRONIC PLUS incl. BAS Plus and PRE-SAFE Brake,Front seats - comfort ventilated,Electric rear roller blind,20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design,Ambient lighting,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313343
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CL
  • Derivative
    500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21360 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz Retail Waltham Cross
EN87JW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed