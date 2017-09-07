MERCEDES-BENZ CL CL 500 Coupe RHD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: CL 500 Coupe RHD Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21360 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: designo graphite
Reversing camera with guidance lines,DISTRONIC PLUS incl. BAS Plus and PRE-SAFE Brake,Front seats - comfort ventilated,Electric rear roller blind,20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design,Ambient lighting,
Mercedes-Benz Retail Waltham Cross
EN87JW,
United Kingdom
