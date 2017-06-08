MERCEDES-BENZ CL CL 500 Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: CL 500 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60500 Engine Size: 4966 Ext Color: Silver

MERCEDES, CL, CL 500, Petrol, 5, COUPE, 2d, PETROL, Rear Wheel Drive, 5 Speeds, 60500, Silver, Automatic, Full History, Satellite Navigation, Sunroof Electric, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Front And Rear Parking Sensor, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Traction Control, Folding Mirrors, Cup Holder, Remote Central Locking, Auto Light and Wipers, Air Bags Front, Side And Rear, 18inch Alloys

  • Ad ID
    420233
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CL
  • Derivative
    500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4966
  • Engine Model
    4966
