MERCEDES-BENZ CL CL 500 2dr Auto

Any Inspection Welcome,,An amazing full MB service history from new 1 previous owner full specification Mercedes CL 500 AUTO2-door Coupe, Automatic, Silver, Black, 50040 milesSpecificationAir Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Body Kit, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Metallic Paint, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Sat Nav, Electric Seats, Full Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, USB Connectivity.01/07/2013 @ 23,468 km MB France04/04/2014 @ 30373 km MB France07/04/2016 @ 44,828 km MB FranceMERCEDES BENZ CHELSEA6,30801/03/2010MERCEDES BENZ CHELSEA14,53301/04/2011CHELSEA MOTOR COMPANY LTD18,44001/04/2012what a fab history in silver metalicVRM DataManufacturerMercedesModelCL 500 AUTOTypeCoupeReg NumberLB58BNVMileage50,040Date of 1st Reg17/02/2009Doc Ref (V5)Body ColourSilverTrim / ColourBlackTransmissionAutomaticFuelPetrolNumber of Doors2Previous Owners1Chassis NumberWDD2163712A008119Engine Size5462MOT Expiry10/05/2018V5 PresentYesHPI CheckedYesNext Service DueJun 2017Spare KeyYes