Mercedes-Benz Cl Amg

Accessories

Adaptive brake lights, Aerial in rear window, AMG body styling, AMG door sills, AMG front grille with two chrome louvres, AMG sports exhaust system with two twin chrome tailpipes, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bi-Xenon headlamps/Active light system and cornering light function, Body colour bumpers, Electric Glass sunroof with one touch closing & obstruction sensor, Electric heated/folding door mirrors including ambient light, Electric windows, Front fog lamps, Headlamp assist, Headlight wash system, Heated screen wash system, Infrared protective + noise insulating glass, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, 12V power point in luggage area, 2 rear folding headrests and two 3 point seatbelts, Air conditioned glove box, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, AMG speedshift with steering wheel shifting, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Comfort ventilated front seats inc perforated lthr, Dual zone climate control + digital display, Dynamic massaging multi-contour front seat backrests, Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column, Elec adj front seats, Front footwell lights, Front head restraints, Front seatback pockets, Front seats - 'Easy Entry', Front seats with lumbar support, Front/rear armrests with storage, Heated front seats, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Load securing rings in luggage compartment, Luggage nets in boot/front pass footwell, Memories for front seats + steering column + door mirrors inc auto dimming function on driver side, Multi function steering wheel + trip computer, Passenger seat adjustment from driver's seat, Rear cupholders, Storage compartment in rear seat backrest, Sunglasses storage, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Velour floor mats with AMG lettering