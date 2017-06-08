loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CL 5.0 Cl 500 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: 5.0 Cl 500 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 4966 Ext Color: Aluminium/silver

Any Inspection Welcome,,MERCEDES-BENZ CL500, 2 Doors, Automatic, Coupe, Petrol, 2002 02 Reg, 80,000 miles, Metallic Silver, 2 Owners. Total MB Service history ESR ,all extras inc Comand ,telephone, etc beautiful example ABS, Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Electric sunroof, Front armrest, Headlight washers, Lumbar support, Immobiliser, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Radio/Cassette, Side airbags, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear headrests, Traction control, Electric door mirrors, Front electric windows, PAS, Alarm, Audio remote control, Drivers airbag, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear electric windows, Remote central locking, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Trip computer, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Heated front seat, Reverse parking aid, Full size spare wheel, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Service indicator. Insurance Group:20A, 7500 p/x considered

  • Ad ID
    419727
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CL
  • Derivative
    500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4966
  • Engine Model
    4966
