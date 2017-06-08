MERCEDES-BENZ CL 5.0 Cl 500 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: 5.0 Cl 500 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 4966 Ext Color: Aluminium/silver
Air Conditioning, Central Locking - Remote, Cruise Control, Passenger Airbag, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Smart Windscreen Wipers, CD Multiplayer, Full Service History, Full Main Dealer History,,MERCEDES-BENZ CL500,AMG BODY WHEELS 2 Doors, Automatic, Coupe, Petrol, 2000 W Reg, 120000 miles, Metallic Silver, 2 Owners. Total service history with main agents wow value amg wheels amg badge amg BODYKIT ESR what a looker for not a lot navigation,heated electric seats, WE HAVE JUST CARRIED OUT NEW DISCS PADS , BRAKE PIPES, TRACK RODS,EXHAUST BRACKETS,AM GOING TO REFURB ALLOYS THIS WEEK WHAT A STUNNER Metallic paintwork, Multi function steering wheel, Full Service History, Electrically adjustable seats, Head restraints, Leather seats, Leather upholstery, ABS, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Cruise control, Electric sunroof, Front armrest, Headlight washers, Lumbar support, Immobiliser, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Radio/Cassette, Side airbags, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear headrests, Traction control, Drivers airbag, Full size spare wheel, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Trip computer, Rear electric windows, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Audio remote control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Service indicator, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Reverse parking aid, Heated front seat, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Front electric windows, PAS, Remote central locking. Insurance Group:20A, 5,799 p/x to clear
Prime Trading
HP13BD, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom