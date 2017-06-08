loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CL 5.0 Cl 500 Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: 5.0 Cl 500 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 4966 Ext Color: Aluminium/silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Central Locking - Remote, Cruise Control, Passenger Airbag, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Smart Windscreen Wipers, CD Multiplayer, Full Service History, Full Main Dealer History,,MERCEDES-BENZ CL500,AMG BODY WHEELS 2 Doors, Automatic, Coupe, Petrol, 2000 W Reg, 120000 miles, Metallic Silver, 2 Owners. Total service history with main agents wow value amg wheels amg badge amg BODYKIT ESR what a looker for not a lot navigation,heated electric seats, WE HAVE JUST CARRIED OUT NEW DISCS PADS , BRAKE PIPES, TRACK RODS,EXHAUST BRACKETS,AM GOING TO REFURB ALLOYS THIS WEEK WHAT A STUNNER Metallic paintwork, Multi function steering wheel, Full Service History, Electrically adjustable seats, Head restraints, Leather seats, Leather upholstery, ABS, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Cruise control, Electric sunroof, Front armrest, Headlight washers, Lumbar support, Immobiliser, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Radio/Cassette, Side airbags, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear headrests, Traction control, Drivers airbag, Full size spare wheel, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Trip computer, Rear electric windows, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Audio remote control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Service indicator, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Reverse parking aid, Heated front seat, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Front electric windows, PAS, Remote central locking. Insurance Group:20A, 5,799 p/x to clear

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419725
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CL
  • Derivative
    500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4966
  • Engine Model
    4966
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,999

Prime Trading
HP13BD, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!