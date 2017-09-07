MERCEDES-BENZ CL 4.7 CL500 BlueEFFICIENCY 7G-Tronic Plus 2dr (start/stop) Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CL Trim: 4.7 CL500 BlueEFFICIENCY 7G-Tronic Plus 2dr (start/stop) Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12992 Engine Size: 4663 Ext Color: White
Metallic Diamond white, Upgrades - Metallic Paint - Diamond White, Reversing camera with guidance lines, Driver Assistance Package, Alloy Wheels-20in AMG 5-Spoke High-Sheen Finish, Ambient Lighting, Front Seat Entertainment Package, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Glass Sunroof, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Navigation with 3D Map Display and TMC, Advanced Parking Guidance - Parking Space Measurement, Visual and Audible Steering Guidance, Luxury Automatic Climate Control - Two Zone, with Digital Display, Front Seats - Heated, Start/Stop System, Linguatronic Voice Control for Navigation, Speedtronic Cruise Control, 19in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with High - Sheen Finish (Front 255/40 Tyres, Rear 275/40 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Hill Start Assist, Tinted, Laminated, Noise - Insulating, Infrared - Reflective Glass All Round, Upholstery - Leather, Metallic Paint, Rain Sensing Wipers - Two - Stage, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Drivers and Front Passenger Seats - Electrically Adjustable with Memory, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning, Alarm System, Electric Windows (4), Radio/CD/DVD Changer (6 - Disc, Region 2 DVD Only)/MP3 Compatibility/SD Card Slot/8in Colour Display/Media Interface. 4 seats, LSH Auto UK Ltd - An LSH Group Company. The Worlds Largest Retailer of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars, 35,980 p/x welcome
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Used Cars
Birmingham, B248DE, West Midlands
United Kingdom
