Mercedes C63 AMG Reserved

Mercedes C63 Edition 507 presented in Obsidian Black comes with a full Mercedes history and the following specification; black leather, electric heated seats with memory, AMG performance steering wheel trimmed in alcantara, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic bi-xenon headlights, privacy glass, park assist, power fold mirrors and forged 19" alloy wheels with red calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Saloon Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 23,800 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2013 (63) Doors: 4 Engine Size: 6.2 Finished in: Obsidian Black Metallic
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
