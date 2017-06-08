loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes Benz C63 Edition 507

Photos Map

car description

Edition 507 1 of 60 Matt Black Edition Cream Hide/ Black Alcantara Piano Black Trim Electric Memory Heated Seats Suede Steering Wheel Cruise Control Linguatronic Command (Navigation) Radio CD with Aux In Media Interface Music Register Bluetooth Music Streaming Music Memory Card Bluetooth Telephone Panoramic Roof Privacy Glass Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Ceramic Brakes with Yellow Calipers 19″ Black Alloy Wheels Full Mercedes Benz Service History.

Accessories

mercedes benz c63 edition 507 black alcantara alloy-wheels bluetooth ceramic-brakes cream-leather cruise-control heated-seats privacy-glass sat-nav 2013 hands-free leather cream-interior german petrol c-class light-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409889
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > C63
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!