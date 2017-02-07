loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Compare this car
£23,989
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, Multi CD, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors, Aluminium Trim, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Sports Suspension, Full AMG Styling and 18" AMG Alloys. Full Mercedes Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk

Accessories

mercedes benz c63 amg white 4wd alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh sunroof xenon 2010 fast german petrol c-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235346
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > C63
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
Email Dealer >>

927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed