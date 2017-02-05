Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

car description

Command APS, Sat Nav, Traffic Sign Recognition, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, Universal Communications Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Inteligent light System, Park Distance Control, LED Daytime Driving Lights, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors, Aluminium Trim, De-Chromed, Yellow Calipers, Sports Suspension, Full AMG Styling and 19" AMG Alloys. Full Mercedes Service History. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk