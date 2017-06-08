Mercedes - Benz C63 AMG Coupe

car description

The C63 AMG is reputed to be the first AMG Mercedes that was built from the ground up as a performance car and not just a bolt on performance pack on the standard vehicle. The AMG 6.2L V8 engine, despite being detuned compared to other AMG offerings using the same powerplant, still provides the C63 AMG with more horsepower and torque over direct rivals such as the Audi RS4 and BMW M3. The 7G-Tronic automatic transmission has AMG SpeedShift with four shift modes – Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Manual.

The C63 AMG Coupe offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2013 “13 plate” which has covered an very low 15837 miles from new. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic with contrasting Porcelain/Black Nappa leather, this beautiful example boasts a full Mercedes/AMG service history and most recently had its service carried out at Mercedes-Benz Newbury in June 2017.

This immaculate C63 boasts a comprehensive specification as standard, to compliment this the car also benefits from the following factory options: 19”Multi spoke black AMG alloys, Privacy glass, Intelligent light system, media interface, COMAND online & Harman/Kardon surround sound

As with all our vehicles the car will go through a comprehens