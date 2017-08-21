car description

Specification MAKE Mercedes-Benz MODEL C63 AMG 507 COLOUR Obsidian Black Metallic YEAR 2013/63 MILEAGE 10700 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG 507. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic with Designo Black Interior Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, LED Daytime Running Lights, Passenger Seat Electrically Adjustable with Memory, AMG Drivers Package, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Speed Limit Assist, 19" 5-Twin Spoke AMG Alloy Wheels, Parameter Steering. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Privacy Glass, 507 Edition. TRANSMISSION 7G-Tronic Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 6208 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 507 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 280 PRICE £41,450 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG 507 Submit Close Form Print vehicle details E-Mail to a friend × E-MAIL TO A FRIEND Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG 507 Bramley have a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG 507 available for sale. Check it out on their web site: http://www.bramley.com/carsales/details/Mercedes-Benz/C63-AMG-507-/12965.htm Submit Close Form Stock Index Go Back FINANCE EXAMPLE Representative Example Rep