Mercedes Benz C63 4.0 MCT Estate

car description

AMG Speedshift MCT Gearbox With Paddleshift

Polar White

Black Nappa Leather

Premium Package

19 Inch Cross Spoke Alloys Finished In Matt Black

AMG Switchable Performance Sports Exhaust

AMG Interior Package

Burmester Surround Sound

Panoramic Glass Roof

Privacy Glass

Colour To Sample Painted Callipers

DAB Radio

Keyless Entry And Comfort Pack

DVD Player

LED Intelligent High Performance Light System

Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus

Active Parking Assist With Parktronic

Reverse Camera

Cruise Control

Fully Electric Sports Seats With Memory

Heated Seats

COMAND Online Satnav With Bluetooth And Media Streaming

Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors

Ambient Lighting

AMG Limited Slip Diff

Tyre Pressure Monitoring

AMG Illuminated Door Entry Guards

2 Zone Automatic Climate Control

Auto Tailgate

Full Main Agent Service History

Supplied With Balance Of Manufactures Warranty Until January 2019

A Healthy Saving Over the List Price Of £70000

12 Months MOT

A thorough independent multipoint mechanical inspection and rectification of faults found carried out by a renowned Porsche specialist.

HPI clear and national mileage register check with certificate

At least 6 months or 6000 miles away from the next servic