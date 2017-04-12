Mercedes Benz C63 4.0 MCT Estate

AMG Speedshift MCT Gearbox With Paddleshift
Polar White
Black Nappa Leather
Premium Package
19 Inch Cross Spoke Alloys Finished In Matt Black
AMG Switchable Performance Sports Exhaust
AMG Interior Package
Burmester Surround Sound
Panoramic Glass Roof
Privacy Glass
Colour To Sample Painted Callipers
DAB Radio
Keyless Entry And Comfort Pack
DVD Player
LED Intelligent High Performance Light System
Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus
Active Parking Assist With Parktronic
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Fully Electric Sports Seats With Memory
Heated Seats
COMAND Online Satnav With Bluetooth And Media Streaming
Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors
Ambient Lighting
AMG Limited Slip Diff
Tyre Pressure Monitoring
AMG Illuminated Door Entry Guards
2 Zone Automatic Climate Control
Auto Tailgate
Full Main Agent Service History
Supplied With Balance Of Manufactures Warranty Until January 2019
A Healthy Saving Over the List Price Of £70000
12 Months MOT
A thorough independent multipoint mechanical inspection and rectification of faults found carried out by a renowned Porsche specialist.
HPI clear and national mileage register check with certificate
At least 6 months or 6000 miles away from the next servic
mercedes benz c63 4000cc mct estate black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav warranty 2016 hands-free german petrol c-class
Chichester,
PO19 8FH,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
The locations for discovering exotic machines hiding away have, in recen...
We’ve always been suckers for a classically configured big-capacity V8, ...