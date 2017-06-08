loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes Benz C63 125 Edition Estate

Photos Map

car description

Full Black Nappa Hide Electric Memory Heated Sports Seat with Adjustable Lumbar Support Multi Function Steering Wheel Command (Navigation) Radio CD with USB, Aux In & Ipod Connection Bluetooth Audio Streaming Music Hard Drive Bluetooth Telephone Cruise Control Sunroof Power Open/Close Boot Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Tracker 19″ AMG Alloy Wheels Full Mercedes Benz Service History.

Accessories

mercedes benz c63 125 edition estate black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control ipod leather sat-nav sunroof tracker 2011 hands-free mp3 german petrol c-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409870
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > C63
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    61100 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!