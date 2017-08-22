loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes Benz C63 125 Edition Estate

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Full Black Nappa Hide Electric Memory Heated Sports Seat with Adjustable Lumbar Support Multi Function Steering Wheel Command (Navigation) Radio CD with USB, Aux In & Ipod Connection Bluetooth Audio Streaming Music Hard Drive Bluetooth Telephone Cruise Control Sunroof Power Open/Close Boot Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Tracker 19″ AMG Alloy Wheels Full Mercedes Benz Service History.

Accessories

mercedes benz c63 125 edition estate black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control ipod leather sat-nav sunroof tracker 2011 hands-free mp3 german petrol c-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > C63
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    61100 mi
Email Dealer >>

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed