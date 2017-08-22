Full Black Nappa Hide Electric Memory Heated Sports Seat with Adjustable Lumbar Support Multi Function Steering Wheel Command (Navigation) Radio CD with USB, Aux In & Ipod Connection Bluetooth Audio Streaming Music Hard Drive Bluetooth Telephone Cruise Control Sunroof Power Open/Close Boot Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Tracker 19″ AMG Alloy Wheels Full Mercedes Benz Service History.
mercedes benz c63 125 edition estate black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control ipod leather sat-nav sunroof tracker 2011 hands-free mp3 german petrol c-class
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom
