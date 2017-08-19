car description

Specification MAKE Mercedes-Benz MODEL AMG GT S COLOUR Fire Opal YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 1100 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S. Finished in Opal Fire with Black Nappa Interior Leather. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Climate Control, COMAND Navigation System, Bluetooth Connectivity, AMG Ride Control Sports Suspension with Adjustable Damper System, Cruise Control, ECO Start/Stop Function, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Keyless Go, LED High Performance Headlamps, Rear Aerofoil, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Multi Function AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Adaptive Brake Lights, DAB Radio, Single CD Player, Media Interface. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Premium Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather with DINAMICA inserts, Reversing Camera with Guidance Lines, Panoramic Fixed Roof, Burmester Surround System, Keyless Go, Mirror Package, Illuminated AMG Door Sills. TRANSMISSION 7 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 4000 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 522 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 219 PRICE £94,850 Inte