MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: AMG GT Trim: Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5999 Engine Size: 3982 Ext Color: AMG Solarbeam

Remote Online,AMG Performance Media,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes me connect servic,Live Traffic Information,AMG Performance seats,19/20 AMG forged alloy wheels (4) ? cross-spoke design - painted mat,Technical modifications (08),AMG Aerodynamics package,AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa Leather,Automatic deactivation of front passenger airbag,Rear aerofoil ? static,Premium Package,

  • Ad ID
    406055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > AMG GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5999 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3982
  • Engine Model
    3982
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Used Cars
Birmingham, B248DE, West Midlands
United Kingdom

