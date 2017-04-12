car description

*** 2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-S 'Edition One' ***

** Delivery Miles **

* One Owner *



Beautiful and unmarked Matt Designo Iridium Silver Magno exterior paint and contrasting Black Nappa leather with alcantara and red stitching and piping.



Our car is a physical car available from our premises in North Yorkshire. It is a one owner car and has travelled just 392 miles!



What’s the difference between the AMG GT-S and a regular AMG GT? Well, at list it was about £13,000, but what really matters is an additional 47bhp to achieve 503bhp, just 3.8 seconds to 62 mph and a top speed of 193 mph. The ‘S’ also gets a variety of chassis goodies, an electronically controlled limited slip diff and three-stage adaptive dampers (by Multimatic) as opposed to the purely mechanical diff and passive suspension in the GT, along with bigger brakes and tyres.



Being the ‘Edition One’, our car also boasts the 19″/20″ 10-spoke light alloy wheels painted in Black with high sheen finish; AMG performance seats; Red brake calipers; Carbon fibre roof; Red seat belts; Premium sound system, reverse camera, mirror pack, illuminated door sills, keyless go, parktronic; Driving assistance pack (lane tracking pack, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, pre-safe system); Aerodynamic pack (larger front splitter with flics on front bumper and wheel arches and fixed rear wing in high gloss black); AMG night pack including factory privacy glass to rear windows.



According to CAR Magazine, “It’s a better car than the £170,000 SLS it (indirectly) succeeds and is new and different enough to represent a credible alternative to established heroes from Porsche, Aston and beyond.”