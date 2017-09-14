loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

£119,940
Variant name:Roadster GT ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: GT Premium 2dr Auto Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt GT Premium 2dr Auto

AMG instrument cluster with white dials, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Collision prevention assist plus, COMAND HDD navigation with CD/DVD/Radio, media interface, linguatronic, 10GB music register, SD card slot + online, Contactless boot opening, Dynamic drive mode selector, Mercedes connect me with remote online, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Parktronic audio/visual front and rear parking aid, PAS, Reversing camera, Service indicator (ASSYST), 2 USB ports, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted remote controls, Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, AMG Performance exhaust, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Green tinted glass, Heated rear window with timer, High beam assist, LED Headlights, LED indicators in door mirrors, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Retractable rear spoiler, Wind deflector, 12V socket in centre console, 2 cupholders in front centre console, Air quality control system, Airscarf, Ambient interior lighting, AMG aluminium gear shift paddles, AMG floor mats, Front centre armrest, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Heated front seats, Illuminated door sills, Integrated front head restraints, Interior light, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Storage compartment in centre console, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Thermotronic automatic climate control, Memory pack - AMG GT, Mirror pack - AMG GT, ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive brake system, Auto hold function, Brake calipers in silver, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic parking brake, ESP with ASR, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Passenger knee airbag, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Keyless Go access/ignition system, Remote central locking, AMG rear axle limited slip differential lock, Summer tyres, Tyre inflation kit

  • Ad ID
    324481
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > AMG GT
  • Registration no.
    PN67AEK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4
The Island,Bolton,2 Blackburn Road
BL1 2HY,
United Kingdom

