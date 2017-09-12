loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT C63 Premium 2dr Auto Semi-Auto

£57,980
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: AMG GT Trim: C63 Premium 2dr Auto Semi-Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 4904 Engine Size: 3982 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

8.4` high resolution display, Active park assist with parktronic system, AMG instrument cluster, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Collision prevention assist plus, COMAND online nav with colour display, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, SD card, 10GB music, Emergency Call system, speed limit assist, linguatronic voice control, Dynamic drive mode selector, Instrument cluster with 5.5-inch TFT multi-function display, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed sensitive steering, Adaptive brake lights, AMG boot lid spoiler in body colour, AMG front, rear apron and side skirts, AMG performance exhaust system, Auto dimming driver's door mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front sliding and fixed rear panoramic glass sunroof, Electric windows one touch open/close, Green tinted glass, Heated windscreen washers, Intelligent LED headlight system with active Light System, cornering light function, Adaptive High Beam Assist and blue LED locator lighting, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Side windows surround in polished aluminium, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 2 rear head restraints, 3 spoke AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather, 4-way lumbar support for drivers seat, 4-way lumbar support for front passenger seat, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > AMG GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    4904 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3982
  • Engine Model
    3982
Mercedes-Benz of Tamworth
Tamworth, B783PQ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

