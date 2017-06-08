MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT Amg Gt C Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: AMG GT Trim: Amg Gt C Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2500 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Black

Gt Amg Gt C Convertible 4.0 Automatic Petrol,Hippo Prestige have great pleasure in offering this 2017 Mercedes AMG GT C finished in Magnetite black with Black leather with the following options - AMG performace exhaust system, Reversing camera, Parktronic, Keyless Go pack, Memory package, AMG Performace steering wheel, AMG Performance Media, Airscarf, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, LED High Performance headlamps, Burmester surround sound system, Heated front seats, Comand Online, -Automatic Climate Control, 19in AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels.To request a personal video of this car or for a competitive tailored finance quotation please call one of our sales advisors. Nationwide delivery. Open 7 days a week. Part exchange available. All vehicles are inspected by trained technicians and are history checked.

  • Ad ID
    413456
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > AMG GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
