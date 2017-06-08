MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT 4.0 GT S (Premium) AMG Speedshift DCT 2dr (start/stop) Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: AMG GT Trim: 4.0 GT S (Premium) AMG Speedshift DCT 2dr (start/stop) Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 389 Engine Size: 3982 Ext Color: Grey
[Exterior]Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, AMG Performance exhaust, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, Green tinted glass, Heated rear window with timer, High beam assist, LED Headlights, LED indicators in door mirrors, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Retractable rear spoiler[Interior]12V socket in centre console, 2 cupholders in front centre console, Air quality control system, AMG aluminium gear shift paddles, AMG floor mats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Heated front seats, Illuminated door sills, Integrated front head restraints, Interior light, Load compartment cover, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Storage compartment in centre console, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Thermotronic automatic climate control, Vertical load restraining net[DriverConvenience]Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Collision prevention assist plus, COMAND HDD navigation with CD/DVD/Radio, media interface, linguatronic, 10GB music register, SD card slot + online, Contactless boot opening, Dynamic drive mode selector, Mercedes connect me with remote online, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Parktronic audio/visual front and rear parking aid, PAS, Reversing camera, Service indicator (ASSYST)[Safety]ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive brake system, AMG brake calipers in red, Auto hold function,
Sinclair - Mercedes Benz of Cardiff and Newport
CF238RS
United Kingdom