2016 Mercedes AMG GT Premium

POA
car description

19"/20" 5 Spoke Design AMG Alloys Painted In Matt Black, Premium Package (Includes Burmester Surround Sound System, Keyless Go, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Reversing Camera With Guidelines, Parktronic - Audio & Visual Park Aid & Sensor System For Boot Lid Opening), AMG Ride Control Sports Suspension, AMG Night Package, Iridium Silver, UK Supplied.
AMG Selectable Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel In Nappa Leather, Comand Online, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Hands Free Access, DVD Player, Collision Prevention Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Live Traffic Information, Remote Online, Mercedes Benz Emergency Call System, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Rear Privacy Glass, Adaptive High Beam Assist, LED High Performance Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Two Tone Nappa Leather In Silver Pearl/Black, Electrically Adjustable Seats With Memory, Silver Painted Brake Calipers, Silver Chrome Trim Package, Mirror Package (Auto Dimming Rear View & Drivers Exterior Mirror & Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors), Memory Package (Electric Drivers Seat & Exterior Mirrors With Memory), AMG Illuminated Door Sills, 7 Speed Automatic Transmission, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Black F

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223978
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > AMG GT
  • Mileage
    740 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

