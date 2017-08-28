19"/20" 10 Spoke Design Alloys, AMG High Performance Ceramic Composite Braking System, Premium Package (Burmester High End Surround Sound System, Reversing Camera, Parktronic Mirror Package Including Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors & Self Dimming Exterior Mirror On Driver Side & Rear View Mirror, Fixed Panoramic Sunroof, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Keyless Go Package), AMG Performance Seats, AMG Dynamic Plus Package (Dynamic Engine & Transmission Mounts, Firmer Suspension, Specific Engine Application Available In Race Mode & AMG Performance Steering Wheel In Dinamica Microfibre), Designo Iridium Silver Magno Special Matt Paint, Nappa Leather/ Dinamica Exclusive Microfibre Black With Grey Stitching, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
COMAND Online, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Remote Online, Electric Drivers Seat & Exterior Mirrors With Memory, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat With Memory, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, Collision Prevention Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Live Traffic Information, Selectable AMG Performance Exhaust System, Electronic AMG Rear Axle Differential Lock, AMG Ride Control Sports Suspension, Adaptive High
romans international 2015 mercedes amg gt s silver alloy-wheels dvd heated-seats leather sunroof fast german petrol
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...