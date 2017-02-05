Mercedes A45 AMG ON SALE NOW

Mercedes A45 AMG presented in Cirrus White comes with a full history and the following specification; Black leather/alcantara, heated Recaro seats, multi-function AMG steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB radio, navigation, bluetooth phone, aero kit, sports exhaust, performance pack, privacy glass, park assist, panoramic roof, power fold exterior mirrors, automatic dimming rear view mirror, automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with rain sensor and 19" AMG alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Hatchback Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,800 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2015 (15) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.0 Finished in: Cirrus White
mercedes a45 amg now white alcantara alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth hatchback petrol privacy-glass recaro sat-nav xenon 2015 hands-free leather black-interior fast german a-class dark-interior
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
