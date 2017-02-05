loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes A45 AMG ON SALE NOW

£30,995
car description

Mercedes A45 AMG presented in Cirrus White comes with a full history and the following specification; Black leather/alcantara, heated Recaro seats, multi-function AMG steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB radio, navigation, bluetooth phone, aero kit, sports exhaust, performance pack, privacy glass, park assist, panoramic roof, power fold exterior mirrors, automatic dimming rear view mirror, automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with rain sensor and 19" AMG alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Hatchback Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,800 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2015 (15) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.0 Finished in: Cirrus White

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234839
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > A45
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    30800 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

