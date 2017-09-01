Mercedes Benz - 560SL Roadster (convertible) - 1988

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless Mercedes convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. Only 12,193 units of this magnificent Mercedes convertible were produced in 1988. This very well-maintained Mercedes is supplied with a Dutch registration and a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection. The R107 replaced the W113 (Pagoda) in 1971, and was succeeded by the W126C in 1981 for coupe models (SLC), and by the R129 for convertible models (SL) in 1989. Some changes regarding the engine were already implemented in 1976; the electronic (Bosch D-jetronic) was replaced by the mechanical (Bosch KA-jetronic) fuel injection in all models. In comparison with other engines on the American market, the Mercedes models were always poorly motorised. This is why Mercedes decided to introduce the 560SL (BM 107.048) in 1983. The 5.6-litre V8 engine (M117E52) produced 227 hp (4750 rpm) and 366Nm (4000 rpm). This 560 model was only available for the US market. This Mercedes is in good condition and is offered with a Dutch registration and a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection upon delivery. The car starts straight away, idles nicely at 900 rpm and brakes properly. Last month, the car was repainted in the original colour code, and features the original hardtop and a fresh soft-top. The interior is still in neat (and original) condition, it still has the original radio. The engine compartment looks very fresh, maintained and neat.The Mercedes R107 is a very good investment, especially the 560SL is highly sought after and very hard to find in such condition.Details regarding this car: Mercedes Benz 560SL Roadster (convertible) + Hardtop and soft-top - 1988 (matching numbers). Brand : Mercedes Benz. Type : 560SL Roadster (convertible) + Hardtop and soft-top. Year of manufacture : 1988 Colour :Silver. Engine and power: 5549 cc 338.4 ci V8 (M117) 230 hp (top speed of 230 km/h, 7.7 sec 0-100). (Matching numbers)Fuel: Petrol. Transmission: Automatic. Odometer reading: 112,718. Number of keys: 1. Margin: Yes.Registration: Dutch registration and new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection upon delivery.VIN: WDBBA48D9JA083006. OPTIONS: - Leather upholstery (original). - Chromed rims (original Mercedes). - Removable hardtop. - Soft-top. - Power steering - Power brakes - Power windows. - Climate control. - Chromed bumpers. - Original radio- Fog lights. - SRS Airbag. - ABS. The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.