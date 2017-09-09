Mercedes Benz - 560SL Roadster (convertible) - 1986

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless Mercedes convertible! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. Only 13,788 units of this magnificent Mercedes convertible were produced in 1986. The R107 replaced the W113 (Pagoda) in 1971, and was succeeded by the W126C in 1981 for coupe models (SLC), and by the R129 for convertible models (SL) in 1989. Some changes regarding the engine were already implemented in 1976; the electronic (Bosch D-jetronic) was replaced by the mechanical (Bosch KA-jetronic) fuel injection in all models. In comparison with other engines on the American market, the Mercedes models were always poorly motorised. This is why Mercedes decided to introduce the 560SL (BM 107.048) in 1983. The 5.6-litre V8 engine (M117E52) produced 227 hp (4750 rpm) and 366Nm (4000 rpm). This 560 model was only available for the US market. This Mercedes is in original condition (hardtop, engine and transmission are all original). The car starts immediately, shifts smoothly and powerfully through all gears, idles nicely at 800 rpm and brakes properly. The car is offered with more than 65,000 dollars worth of service invoices (!), always stored in an air conditioned dry garage by the past owner in Santa Monica, California. The engine compartment looks fresh and maintained, completely overhauled in 2008 (just over 30,000 miles ago)The interior is in neat condition and has original Mercedes leather, however, it was repainted in the past in the original DB 335 Diamond Blue Metallic paint, it’s starting to look dull on the bonnet and boot. The car should be resprayed in the future. The value of these Mercedes convertibles are starting to follow the prices of the Pagode, so don’t wait too long. These classic SLs are increasingly difficult to find in such original condition, certainly the 560SL is highly sought after and very hard to find in this condition.Details regarding this car: Mercedes Benz 560SL Roadster (convertible) + Hardtop and soft top - 1986 (matching numbers). Brand: Mercedes Benz. Type : 560SL Roadster (convertible) + Hardtop and soft top. Year of manufacture: 1986. Colour: DB 335 Diamond Blue Metallic. Engine and power: 5549 cc 338.4 ci V8 (M117) 230 PK (top speed 230 km/h 7.7 sec 0-100). (Matching numbers)Fuel: Petrol. Transmission: Automatic. Odometer reading: 217,779. Number of keys: 1. Margin: Yes.Registration: Dutch registration and new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection upon delivery.VIN: WDBBA48DXGA045146. OPTIONS: - Leather upholstery (original). - Alloy rims (original Mercedes) - Removable hardtop. - Soft top. - Power steering - Power brakes - Electric windows. - Climate control. - Chromed bumpers. - KENWOOD Radio CD player.- Fog lights. - SRS Airbag. - ABS. - Air conditioning.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:-More than $ 65,000 worth of maintenance invoices.- Complete engine overhaul in 2008 (185,948 miles).- Repainted in the past / bonnet and boot look dullThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.